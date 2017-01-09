Drive B.C. has posted warnings for many of the highways in and around the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Highway 20 in and out of Williams Lake is reported snow covered, slippery and with blowing snow and limited visibility over much of the plateau.

The Likely road is also reporting snow-covered and blowing conditions as is Highway 97 from just north of Lac La Hache to about 22 kilometers north of the Stampede city.

The same conditions are also being reported in the Quesnel area on both Highways 97 and 59.

And it is the same story in the 100 Mile House area with Highway 97 reporting snow-covered and slippery conditions with blowing snow limiting visibility .

Also Highway 24 is reporting poor conditions was well between Lone Butte and Bridge Lake.