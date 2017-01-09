Williams Lake’s Conley Pinette helped team Canada to the gold medal at the World Junior Water Ski Championships in Chile.

The competition wrapped up yesterday and for the second big event in a row, this country came out on top.

Back in November, Pinette and his Team Canada mates also scored the overall title at the Pan American Championships in Mexico.

Pinette set a new Canadian record with a jump of 190 feet, the third longest ever at this event to take gold in that event.

Asked what’s next, Pinette says…taking a little bit of time off and then I’m going to the Masters which is top five in the world qualify for it and I qualified third place for jump, so I’m going there in May.”

The World Junior Masters is being held on Robin Lake at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain Georgia.