Old man winter is once again gripping the region.

As promised, mother nature hit the Cariboo-Chilcotin with a pretty good dump of snow overnight.

Matt McDonald of Environment Canada breaks down the snowfall for us by area, “we saw a good storm push through the central interior last night, and amounts varied kinda from 7 centimeters in Williams Lake, Quesnel picked up 8 centimeters and a highway station just south of town picked up 14 centimeters, further south in 100 Mile, they got away with 11 centimeters.”

Today we can expect a few flurries and over the rest of this week, temperatures will stay in the minus-double digits during the day and drop into the mid minus 20’s.

McDonald says we will see more normal winter conditions by the end of the week.