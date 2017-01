The Williams Lake Midget rep hockey team claimed the championship title at a tournament in Kamloops over the weekend.

They went 2-0 and 1 in the round-robin before knocking off Campbell River 9-2 in the semi-finals.

Cody Swan had a hat trick to lead the offence.

Williams Lake then dumped Vernon 5-1 in the final.

Swan had two more goals in that game while Justin Swan and Grady Thomas had a goal and 2 assists each.