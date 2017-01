The beat goes on for the Cariboo Cougars in the BC Major Midget Hockey League as they picked up two more wins on the weekend.

They blasted the Valley West Hawks 7-1 on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

Williams Lake’s Trey Thomas has one of the goals.

The Cougars won again on Sunday, this time by a 5-2 score.

The Lake City’s Daine Dubois had a pair of goals and a helper to pace the offence.

The Cougars are now 23-2 and 1 on the season and have a 9 point cushion on 2nd place