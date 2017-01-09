The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the Rec Centre on Friday night for what they thought was a structure fire.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier…

“Upon arrival smoke was coming from inside the pool area and the cause of the fire was basically a plastic thermometer in one of the dry saunas, someone took it and put it on the heating element which caused the thermometer to melt and created some smoke.

Gauthier says the Rec Centre was evacuated as a precaution.

He says the Manager is now reviewing internal cameras to see if they can determine who the last person in the sauna was.

Gauthier says it was an unnecessary call that put a lot of people at risk.

He says 20 members of the Fire Department responded along with RCMP and ambulance.