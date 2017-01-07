Cold, cough, and influenza season has arrived in Interior Health.

Manager of Communicable Diseases and Immunization Programs, Pamela de Bruin says the best action to protect yourself against the respiratory infection that peaks during the last week of December and first few weeks of January, is immunization.

“Immunization against influenza has 3 or 4 different strains in it. This year’s predominant circulating virus is an influenza A type virus H3N2 and we know that the vaccine this year is a pretty good match for that circulating strain.”

De Bruin says symptoms for influenza or respiratory illness often including new or worsening cough and fever.

“It might also be that you feel weak, you have a runny rose, a sore throat, or headache, but if your symptoms become severe like problems breathing and there’s pain in your chest, or a high fever that doesn’t get better after 3-4 days it’s best to go to your emergency depart or nearest health care facility for an assessment.”

de Bruin says there are several outbreaks of both respiratory infection and gastrointestinal illness within the Interior Health Region.

She says none of those are currently in 100 Mile House or Williams Lake.

There have been at least 12 influenza-related deaths in the Interior Health Region this season.