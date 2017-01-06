Max who came into the Williams Lake and District SPCA's care after losing one of his legs due to a gunshot wound was one of the many animals adopted in 2016.

The Williams Lake and District SPCA had an amazing last year according to the Branch Manager.

Elizabeth Dighton says as well as adopting out many animals, she says 2016 was full of many favorite memories for all of the staff.

“My personal one was Max the white Shepard that came in with the gunshot wound. We raised with the community’s help and support, we more than covered the cost of his medical care and he was adopted into a fabulous home which is the bonus in every animal’s case.”

Dighton says almost 400 animals from the Branch were adopted locally with 600 animals being sent out to the Lower Mainland and adopted.

She says the Branch was also able to reunite 150 animals with their owners.