In just a few short days, first time home buyers in B.C. will be able to access as much as $37,500 to bolster their down payment for a home in B.C….as long as they have saved an equal amount.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, BC Housing will start accepting applications for the new BC Home Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership program.

This program is the latest in a series of announcements our government made in 2016 to address housing affordability challenges in B.C. said Rich Coleman, the Minister of Housing and Deputy Premier.

Coleman says B.C. leads the way when it comes to housing…”British Columbia is home to the most successful housing strategy in Canadian history and is recognized around the world for its diversity in dealing with people with mental health, addictions, homelessness providing innovation with regards to people to have a place to call home whether it be renting or living in social housing”

The 25 year mortgage will be interest and payment free for the first five years.

However, the NDP is critical of the program.

New Democrat housing spokesperson David Eby says “People can’t afford housing because Christy Clark sat on her hands for two years while prices spiraled out of control.”

“Now, instead of taking action to fix the problem by increasing the supply of affordable housing, Christy Clark thinks that first time home buyers should get two mortgages instead of one.”