Williams Lake city council returns to chambers on Tuesday and Mayor Walt Cobb says he is looking forward to a productive year.

One of the first major projects of city hall is the 2017 budget process.

Cobb says it is looking good at this point…”our budget looks like it’s going to be in pretty good shape, we’ve been able to iron out some of the wrinkles in the community and with some of the contacts we’ve made over the past year under economic development, I hope we’ll see some things move forward in that direction”

The mayor says the public consultation will begin later this month.

Meanwhile, the hunt for a new Chief Financial Officer is nearing the end…”time is up for people to apply, we’ve got a number of applications apparently and the staff are going through those right now to short list them for us and then we’ll see what happens from there”

The city has been without a CFO since the fall after Williams Wallace left to take a similar position in Revelstoke.