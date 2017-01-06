100 Mile House will be represented in Prince George this weekend.

The 2017 West Coast Blind Curling Association Provincial Play Downs will take place at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club this Saturday and Sunday.

Lori Fry, National 1st Vice-President with the Canadian Council of the Blind says there are teams from all over the province competing this weekend.

“The Provincial Play Downs will include teams from Vancouver, Kelowna, and Prince George. The best play off amongst the blind curlers which leads into the Western Blind Curling Association that take place in Winnipeg in March of this year.”

Fry says there will be 2 draws on Saturday at 10am and 1pm with the finals to be played on Sunday at 10am.