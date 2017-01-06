It was a common theme for the Cariboo in 2016.

The unemployment rate last month wasn’t a lot different from the number that was recorded a year earlier.

Andrew Fields is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats-Canada…

“The unemployment rate was 7.4 percent for the Cariboo region. that is basically unchanged compared to last December when it was 7.2 percent.”

Fields says there were 2 thousand more people working in December but there were also more people looking for work.

Fields says there were increases in the natural resource and agriculture sectors but declines in manufacturing and accommodation and food services.

The average unemployment rate for all of 2016 was also 7.4 percent, compared to an even 7 percent in 2015.