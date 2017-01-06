B.C. students will soon benefit from an agreement reached with the BCTF to provide school districts with $50 million to hire more teachers and improve student supports following Thursday’s announcement by the Ministry of Education.

Murray Helmer President of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Teachers Association says he thinks that it’s a good start.

“They have responded favorably to the court ruling that will see us have a lot of our teaching positions reinstated from 2002 and this is going to get the process started for the second semester in secondary and I’m sure there will be some going into elementary schools as well.”

Helmer says because the funding is province wide, he believes there will be more demand in the Lower Mainland and that there will still be challenges in recruiting teachers further north in cities such as Williams Lake.

The number of teachers hired through the funding will be determined by districts, local unions, and the hiring process.

The funding is equivalent to compensation for approximately 1,100 teachers.