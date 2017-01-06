Northern B.C. residents can join the conversation by way of telephone town hall meetings, including Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Finance Minister Michael de Jong will be hosting a telephone town hall for residents of Northern B.C. Monday, at 7 p.m.

De Jong says the idea is to allow residents of the north to give their input on the 2017 provincial budget.

Communities receiving calls aside form the two Cariboo cities include Prince George, Vanderhoof, Terrace, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Chetwynd, Fort Nelson, Tumbler Ridge, Lillooet, Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

In order to take part however, you must sign up.

Residents with landlines, and those who have signed up online with their mobile phone numbers, will receive a call just before 7 p.m. to join the one-hour conversation.

de Jong will take questions directly from callers and ask all participants to take part in a few poll questions that aim to get their priorities for the budget.

Residents with mobile phone numbers need to sign up on the budget conversation website available at http://engage.gov.bc.ca/budget2017/ if they want to participate in the telephone town halls.

The technology is able to access only publicly listed phone numbers or numbers provided through the website.