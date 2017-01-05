School District 27 is gearing up to select a new trustee for Zone 7.

Bruce Baptiste of Williams Lake and Fanny Stump of Alexis Creek are the nominated candidates.

Advance polls will be taking place Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the school board office in Williams Lake from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Naghtaneged School in Nemiah from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Tatla Lake School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

General Voting Day is scheduled to take place on January 21st from 8am until 8pm at Alexis Creek School and Anahim Lake School.