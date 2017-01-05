The 3rd Annual Winter Carnival in Williams Lake is fast approaching and is in need of volunteers.

Darrick Boyes is the President.

“It looks like it’s going to be pretty positive with the snow we’ve been getting and the colder air. We’re definitely improving on the events that we had like the kiddie coral and we’re looking for some different ideas right now, but we’ve got a whole whack of events within that event.”

“We’re actually at the point right now where we may have to cancel our teepee First Nations event. We just don’t have a leader who is willing to step up and take on that role right now.”

Boyes says those interested in volunteering for the event can contact him directly at 250-305-8119 .

The Carnival is set to take place for January 28th and 29th.