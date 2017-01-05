Applications are now available to take part in the 2017 Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride.

Erin Reynolds is the Tour de North Coordinator…

“We just released the tour de north rider applications as of today (Jan 5) to the general public and to every potential member of the team so we are excited to see the enthusiasm and applications roll in by the end of January.”

Reynolds says they had 24 riders last year in what was their best year ever…

“Last year we raised 353 thousand dollars and those funds go to fund pediatric cancer research and a really amazing camp called Camp Goodtimes.”

Reynolds says this year tour has been flipped and they will start in Williams Lake and go to Dawson Creek rather than the other way around.

A formal application is available at ereynolds@bc.cancer.ca.