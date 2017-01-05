Williams Lake water skier Conley Pinette opens the IWWF Junior World’s Water Ski Championships in Lago los Morros, Chile today.

Pinette who joins five other young Canadians on Team Canada, has the distinction of being the lone westerner as the remaining members are all from either Ontario or Quebec.

Pinette was asked what’s next, after Chile…

“Taking a little of time off and then I’m going to the Masters which is top 5 in the world qualify for it and I qualify 3rd place for jump. So, I’m going there in May.”

The Junior World’s in Chile runs from January 5th-8th.

Anyone who would like to help support Pinette in his goal to be the best, can visit his website to make a donation.

(With Files from Bob Duck)