It will be business as usual for garbage and recycling pickup in the City of Williams Lake following a delay due to mechanical issues with the garbage/recycling collection truck.

Joe Engelberts is the Manager of Utilities and Fleet.

“The stat holidays weren’t affecting anybody’s collection. It was on the same day for both weeks. Unfortunately the cold weather did play some havoc with our contractor’s equipment-we did have some mechanical failure so they assured me that they will be back online today and everything should be caught up by tonight.”

Engelberts says although he is not certain what caused the mechanical failure when the truck began experiencing problems on Monday, it is currently in the shop being repaired.

Residents are asked to leave their garbage and recycling on the curb until it is collected.

For more information Engelberts can be contacted at (250) 392-1785.