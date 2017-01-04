Property assessments are in the mail this week.

David Keough, with BC Assessment, says most Cariboo residents can expect an increase…

“So for Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, all three communities are seeing an increase in the range of just above 4 percent to above 7 percent for single family dwellings.”

The average single-family dwelling home in 100 Mile House increased by 7.4 percent from 199 thousand dollars to 215 in 2017.

The jump in Williams Lake was about 5.1 percent from 223 to 235 thousand dollars and Quesnel saw a modest gain of 4.1 percent from 186 thousand to 194.

For anyone who takes issue with the assessment of their property, Keough suggests first going to their website and using one of their tools called e-value B.C.

If they still disagree Keough suggests that they call their office.