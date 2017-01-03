Ava Bethany Boyd was Quesnel’s newest citizen of 2017.
She was born at 11-40 p.m. at GR Baker Memorial Hospital on new years day.
Michelle and John Boyd are the proud parents.
Ava certainly won’t be lonely as 7 sibblings welcomed her home.
Ava is 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
The first baby born in the Cariboo was in Williams Lake.
Kingzley Cooper was born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital at 9-20 p.m. on January 1st.
He weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces and was born to proud mom Kelli Cooper of Alexis Creek.
We’re still waiting for a new years baby in 100 Mile House.