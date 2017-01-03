Williams Lake’s Operation Red Nose has wrapped up the season with some decent numbers despite, at times, the weather.

The last night of operation was New Year’s Eve and that night saw 50 rides taking 325 passengers home.

Dave Dickson, the City of Williams Lake Manager of Community Safety gives us his thoughts on the New Years Eve traffic…”I would say it was a good year. We’re down in numbers, but ya know we had some adverse weather. We had a two very snowy nights and some really cold weather. From checking around town, it would seem maybe the parties were down over last year.”

For the entire season Operation Red Nose got 657 people home safely in 87 rides, which were handled by 213 volunteers, 31 on New Years Eve alone.