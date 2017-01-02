Dozens of brave and fearless residents took the plunge on New Year’s Day in Williams Lake at the annual Polar Bear Swim.

Swim liaison Brad Bulow was up bright and early to ensure that the ice was ready.

“It took about an hour with 6 guys and 2 chainsaws to cut the ice into pieces and push it underneath the rest of the ice. Came and busted up the ice- about 1 to 2 inches thick of ice that freezes over night. So we break that off, move the snow fence, put it by the shore.”

Bulow who has been organizing the event now for 7 years, says the ice was 10 inches thick.

This marks the 17th year for the Swim which supports youth rugby within the community.