2016 was a good year for real estate in the Cariboo.

William Lacy is the President of the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

“100 Mile had a fantastic year; we don’t have the final numbers yet but they’re close to being up almost 60% in sales volume, Williams Lake 35%, and then Quesnel about an 18% increase over 2015.”

Lacy says the bump in sales this year can be contributed to people escaping the unaffordability from the Lower Mainland.

He says the Board is optimistic for what 2017 will hold.

“I think the affordability issue down in the Lower Mainland will continue, and then as we see oil and gas come back into favour we’re going to get those people who want to live in nice smaller comfortable community.”