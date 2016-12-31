2017 will be off to a chilly one.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Ross MacDonald says the first week of the new year will see the reestablishment of an Arctic pipeline of cold air that will affect the whole province.

“No one will be spared it, setting up to be somewhat similar to a couple weeks ago where we kind of seen the first half of December with those really cold temperatures for a good two weeks there. It’s setting up in a similar pattern perhaps not quite as cold.”

The coldest January 1st according to Environment Canada in the Cariboo-Chilcotin was in Williams Lake in 1993 when the temperature plunged to -33.5°C and in 1995 at Puntzi Mountain with the temperature dipping to -33.6°C.

Environment is forecasting daytime temperature highs ranging from -13 to -18°C throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin for January 1st-January 6th of 2017.