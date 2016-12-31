Volunteers will once again be giving out rides to ensure people and their vehicles get home safe tonight in the Lake City.

Manager of Community Safety Dave Dickson says although donations are down for the service, that’s not what Operation Red Nose is all about.

“Times are tough and we’re not being judgmental on that at all. The name of the game is to get people safely home with their vehicle and that’s sort of the unique thing about Red Nose. It’s a free service; you get your vehicle and you safely home and if you may want to make a donation that’s great.”

Dickson says if donations are received, the Rotary Club and Community Policing then give that money back to youth groups within the community.

Operation Red Nose runs from 9 pm until 3 am.