A Quesnel Minor Hockey product is a lot more than just a good hockey player.

17-year old Myles Mattila, assistant captain with the Cariboo Cougars who are competing at the Midget Mac’s hockey tournament, has won one of 8 15-hundred dollar scholarships for the tournament.

We talked to Myles yesterday…

“I was pretty honored just to be nominated by my coaching staff and didn’t really imagine winning the scholarship at all. They kind of nominated me for my work with mental health.”

Myles, along with his dad and in partnership with Canadian Mental Health, launched a new program this year.

It includes a new website at mindcheck.ca which is designed to help youth and young adults with mental health resources and support.

Requirements for this scholarship also included academic excellence, community involvement or volunteer activities, attitude and demonstrating future planning.