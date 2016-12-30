Expect the brave and the fearless to be ringing in the New Year at Scout Island.

Polar Bear Swim Organizer, Jason Ryll says weather will be the biggest mitigating factor for the annual event.

“If it’s really bitterly cold, well we expect that not as many people are going to come out but it looks like conditions are going to be pretty mild overall and we’re hoping for a great turnout.”

Ryll says registration for the event which raises funds for the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club’s junior development program, starts at noon on New Year’s Day with the swim getting underway at 1 pm.