For the second year in a row Williams Lake’s Signal Point played host to the Festival of Trees.

Asked about the structure of the event and the future Phillips says

Shawna Phillips, the General Manager of the restaurant /gaming facility says this years response was excellent with patrons donating to several charities.

“So, it does two things obviously have donations going to our five charities, but then we also have our found money prize that go to the top three trees. So there’s two things at once happening here, so really happy that everyone is participating and is a success, so again we are planning for next year”

The charities received their goods just before Christmas for distribution and then just yesterday, list of top three tree winners was announced.

The top three trees from the 13 entered were the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association, the Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club and the Williams Lake Lions Club.