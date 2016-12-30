A new year will mean a new look and a new brand for the City of Quesnel.

Mayor Bob Simpson says the business community and everybody they’ve shown it to so far has been very energized by the plans…

“And that will done in conjunction with a brand new website for the City that actually is functional, articulates with social media, allows people to search it and find what they need and also we’ll have all of the electronic forms that our business community and developers have been looking for.”

Simpson says 2017 will be another busy year when it comes to capital projects as well.

As a follow-up to the new arena, he says a lot of repaving will be done around that area to refresh that entire precinct around the Seniors Centre and the legion.

Other projects on the agenda include a new accessible washroom downtown, a refresh for the Hudsons Bay building , a facelift for the visitor Centre/museum, a brand new playground in Lebourdais Park and a new playground in Southhills which Simpson says is a long outstanding promise to that community.