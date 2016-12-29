The trio of Kamloops residents arrested mid-December in Williams Lake will remain guests of the province into the new year.

The Three, 33-year old Tye Jones, James Juke aged 39 and 19 year old Dyami Rickman have been in custody since being arrested December 14th after the vehicle they were in was stopped for suspicious behaviour and a large number of weapons and home-made bombs were discovered.

Between them, the group faces 43 charges and after a brief appearance in Williams Lake court yesterday, they were remanded to the Prince George remand center until January 4th.

The three have yet to have a bail hearing and their next appearance will likely be a video conference.