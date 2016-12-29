The Cariboo-Chilcotin Mental Health Association is optimistic about a future event despite having to cancel their New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball.

Administrative Assistant Sarah Thompson says they will be doing a dance the same weekend as the Williams Lake Stampede!

“So we’re hoping to do a barn dance. It’s going to be kind of like the same idea-we’ll have prizes and all sorts of stuff. It’s not going to be a masquerade, it’s going to be a completely different Western theme. Something to get the community and those who come to Williams Lake to see the Stampede something for them to do that evening.”

Thompson says the 1st Masquerade Ball which was to raise funds for the programs offered by the Branch was cancelled because only about 10 people had purchased tickets.

She says refunds are available by contacting the Branch.