Over the Christmas weekend RCMP in 100 Mile House were called to a report of a vehicle fire on Ainsworth Road near the 99 Mile Ski Club.

The vehicle, a 1999 Ford F350 had been stolen earlier the same day from Prince George and the tires and wheels were removed and taken before the vehicle was set on fire.

CPL Brian Lamb with the 100 Mile House RCMP says they discovered documents at the crime scene that were associated to a resident of 100 Mile House.

“We found some documents belonging to a person in 100 Mile, when the RCMP member contacted that person, they discovered that their vehicle was missing from their driveway.”

Lamb says that the missing vehicle in 100 Mile House was a 2006 Ford F350 that was stolen from the resident’s driveway on the 300 block of Elm Ave between 530-6am that same morning (December.26th).

RCMP believe that both vehicles were at the scene of the vehicle fire on Ainsworth road and the 2nd vehicle was used to flee the scene.

The 2006 Ford F350 is still missing and the license plate on that vehicle reads EP5080.