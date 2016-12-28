RCMP in 100 Mile House recently stopped a vehicle (December.23rd) on the 300 block of HWY97 after the vehicle was observed sitting behind a business late at night.

CPL Brian Lamb with the 100 Mile House RCMP says that when members were dealing with the driver multiple prohibited items were seen inside the vehicle.

“A set of brass knuckles was observed inside the vehicle, the male driver and lone occupant was arrested for possession of a prohibited device. A search of the vehicle was conducted where a knife was found hidden under the seat as well as approximately 5 grams of suspected cocaine.”

Lamb says the 40 year old male resident of 100 Mile House was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited device will be proposed.