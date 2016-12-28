The Province, in partnership with the BC Lung Association, is moving to improve air quality in 14 communities and regional districts as part of the Provincial Wood Stove Exchange Program.

The program will see 190-thousand dollars given out to the 14 areas in the province which will share in the cash by way of a 250-dollar grant for people who upgrade their current, older wood burning stoves to more economical, cleaner burning and emissions reducing stoves.

The program has been running for nine years and handed out almost $2.7 million in provincial funding.

Minister of the Environment Mary Polak says her government recognizes the concerns of British Columbians when it comes to the air we breath, “and that means that more than 7000 wood burning appliances have been replaced by cleaner burning models.

We know that air quality, especially in our rural communities is a significant issue for people.”

The Cariboo Chilcotin is one of the regions with the heaviest use of wood burning heat sources and is not on the list for any of the 2017 cash, so if you are changing out to a new model you won’t be getting any help from the province.