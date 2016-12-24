As many of us will be enjoying the holidays with friends and family, some us will find ourselves at work.

Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Dr. Glenn Gill will be on call 24hrs at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during the holidays.

He says one of the most rewarding experiences of working during the holidays is delivering newborns and helping patients.

“One of my colleagues says oh, we should do that singing for the patients thing again this Christmas. So since we have to see come in and see patients in the hospital anyway, I might bring my guitar and sing for them so that’s kind of fun.”

Dr. Gill says although Christmas dinner and opening gifts can be interrupted by being on call, someone has got to do it and that it’s a privilege to help others.