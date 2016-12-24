Cash and a lot of treats and for cats and dogs at the Williams Lake and District SPCA was recently donated by Grade 5 and 6 students at Cataline Elementary School.

Branch Manager Elizabeth Dighton says the students brought a bit of everything.

“You name the treats and they brought it in. Lots of canned goods which we really appreciate for the mother cats and dogs that come in, a whole of bunch toys, training treats. So yep, they brought a bit of everything plus some good old cash which helps pays the bills.”

Dighton says it’s great to see younger kids learning about empathy for animals and doing good deeds.

She says it makes you proud of the next generation coming up.