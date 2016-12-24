A Williams Lake couple has once again put up their annual Christmas lights display all for a good cause.

Mike Jones says through their decorated home they were able to raise almost $400 during Halloween and $1,000 through the Christmas Holidays last year for the Cariboo-Chilcotin Child Development Centre.

He says although there’s been quite a few people out to the display this year however, donations are down.

“This year we did $160 at Halloween which dropped a lot. We had almost as many kids-last year I think we had 695 kids. This year was 672, so almost the same amount of people but quite a bit less money so I don’t know if Christmas is going to be as good either.”

Jones says he’ll likely leave the display up until January 2nd.

“I just thought it was a good fundraiser. I just felt like taking over after Ken Berry did it. I just thought it would be a good idea to keep going as long as I still can keep decorating.”

You can the display located at 1095 Pigeon Avenue.