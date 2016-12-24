With the holiday season in full swing ICBC is reminding you to stay safe on the roads.

Spokesperson Doug MacDonald says it can be a deadly time on our streets.

“We usually have about 20 people that are injured in 90 crashes during Christmas and when we’re talking about New Year’s it is fairly similar with 10 people injured and 50 crashes in the North Central region.”

“Make sure you’re vehicle is in good working condition with snow tires on and the are properly inflated, you’ve topped up the washer fluid, the wipers are good and you’ve got your scraper so that no ice is on your vehicle before you take off in the morning.”

MacDonald says it’s important to leave enough time to get to where you’re going and be aware of weather conditions.

He also adds some tips on how you and your vehicle can remain theft free during the holidays.

“One is don’t have valuables out there for people to see as they’re passing by your vehicle. Hide them in the trunk, or better yet take them home and come back in for a second trip to make sure for a fact you don’t lose those great possessions you’ve just bought to share with your family.”

“Make sure you lock your vehicle and use an immobilizer .”

-With files from Brendan Pawliw MYPRINCEGEORGENOW