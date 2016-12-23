It’s a meow-racle for a globe trotting cat from McLeese Lake.

Pharfalla was found in the City of Surrey last week after bylaw officers received a call from a residence of a wandering cat.

Kim Rosevich is the Bylaw Business Operations Manager for Surrey.

“The cat went missing in McLeese Lake and that was it. The owners made the fairly reasonable assumption that either it was a predator involved or some other circumstance where there was not a happy ending. So for them to receive contact from us two and a half years later saying hey, did you have a tortoise shell cat? I think it was incredibly shocking for them.”

Rosevich says the micro-chipped cat has been to more places than she has been,having been born in Germany, moved with her owners to Switzerland, before finally settling permanently in Canada at McLeese Lake.

It remains unclear how Pharfalla made the 560km trek to Surrey.

She’ll be reunited with her owners later today.