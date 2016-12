The Royal Canadian Legion in Quesnel has received an early Christmas present in the form of a Community gaming grant.

Cariboo Branch #94 is receiving $14,500 from the BC Government in the human and social services sector.

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes made the announcement.

She says “the funding is important because the Legion redistributes the money through its Community Donations Programs to a broad range of programs and services that benefits a lot of people in the region.”