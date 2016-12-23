A bit of a surprise at this week’s council meeting in Williams Lake, a company, Gold Life Construction on behalf of Pioneer Family Lands Development, requested a rezoning of land on Prosperity Way behind the Wal-Mart.

The application is to allow the building of a seniors complex.

The company is requesting the land be rezoned from Acreage Reserve, A-1, to Comprehensive Development, CD-25.

Like the Slumber Lodge property, the proposal must go to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for initial consultation.

Asked if the city was caught off guard, Mayor Walt Cobb said, “you remember we got that announcement about the 70 beds for seniors care facility, the people that have got the offer in on that property and requesting subject to rezoning, that if they get the bid on those 70 beds that that’s where the senior’s housing project would go”

The request for rezoning on this property would indicate there is more than one expression of interest in building and operating the 70 long term care beds slated for Williams Lake.

The names of all those interested will be known early in the new year.