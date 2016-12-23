For many people Christmas is just another day on the calendar, and in many cases, one of, if not the loneliest days of the year.

In an effort to bring a little cheer into those lives, the Salvation Army in Williams Lake is hosting a big Christmas meal today.

Major Stephen French says the volunteers and staff are ready to go…”for servers and so on they’ll start around 11 o’clock which means the meal starts at 11:30 they’re already and geared up for serving, so we’ve got everybody in place and if the colds don’t come and attack a few of our people, we’re going to be ok.”

The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign will continue through tomorrow and earlier they handed out 447 hampers to families in need, including 518 adults and 168 children.