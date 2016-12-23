Rural education was front and center in the Quesnel area during 2016 and Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes lists the prevention of the closure of two rural schools as one of her highlights for the year.

Oakes says the communities of Parkland and Kersley worked hard and delivered a clear message that went beyond the Cariboo…

“They were articulate and defended the necessity for rural education has completely changed a policy direction for the province of B.C. where we are looking at how we treat rural education different and rural schools different and i’m deeply proud of our community and the impact that they’ve made on a provincial scale.”

Oakes says other highlights for her included new affordable housing projects by organizations like the Lions Club, the construction of the new arena and the way the community came together to avert a doctor shortage at the beginning of the year.