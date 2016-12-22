The Cariboo Regional District will be a writing to the Premier urging her to eliminate the PST on electricity for industrial properties.

Al Richmond is the Chair and Director for Area G.

“We’re going to ask the Premier to give serious consideration to exempting operations with respect to pulp mills that use the electricity for part of their pulp production and as well as mines such as Mount Polley and Gibraltar mines…”

Richmond says he believes the proposal will improve the competitive nature of industry and business, as well as focus them to utilize clean electrical energy over chemicals.

He says Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett is aware of the letter that she will be copied on.

The subject according to Richmond, arose through a number of Mayors including Quesnel, Prince George, and Powell River.