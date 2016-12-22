Christmas is just days away and that means the Salvation Army’s annual kettle drive will end.

In Williams Lake Major Stephen French says the campaign in the Stampede City is going well…”it’s going very well, very well and we’ve got our slots for kettle workers totally filled, which is a blessing, and we’ve practically haven’t missed a slot since we started.”

In addition to the kettle campaign , the Salvation Army also held a food and toy drive to assist families who might not otherwise have a Christmas.

This year they handed out 447 hampers to help 518 adults and 168 children.

You can still donated to the Kettle Fund which allows the Army to carry out it’s regular, daily services through out the year.