Four Williams Lake Charities and community organizations as well as a family in Soda Creek will benefit from the 2nd annual Festival of Trees sponsored by Signal Point.

Among those receiving part of the more than 1000 donations is the Women’s Contact Center.

Executive Director Irene Willsie says her organization’s distribution is a little different…”we will be receiving food goods and we will be distributing them to families that need them in January and February. It’s a really tough month for most families because it’s a long time between cheques and so it is quite a need in the community in January .”

Others benefiting from the generosity of Williams Lake and area residents are the Boys and Girls Club, the Child Development Center and a family in Soda Creek.

The winners for the best three trees will be announced before the New Year