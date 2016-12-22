According to numbers released form the provincial Ministry of Education, the number of students registered in school district 27 for the 2016-17 school year rose by less than 20.

As a result the interim operating grant for the district for the school year 2016-17 is just over 50-million dollars, about four-hundred dollars more than last year.

Just under one-million comes from an Operating Grant from Aboriginal Affairs & Northern Development Canada, the balance from the ministry of education.

Lower Mainland cities led the increases with Surrey leading the way with 993, followed by Langley with just under 700.

The largest loss was also on the coast with Richmond losing 473 students year-over-year.

School District 28 also saw a dip in registration by 28 students.

Across B.C. there are 532,113 full-time equivalent students enrolled in the province’s public schools.

However, despite recent increases, enrolment in public schools is 55,000 students lower than it was in 2001 largely driven by declining birth rates.

The total Ministry of Education budget is more than $5.6 billion.