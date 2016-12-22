Work continues to establish a First Nations Law Court in Williams Lake.

Sarah Jackman with the Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society says government officials gave them instruction to hold interviews with every stakeholder that would have any sort of impact, effect, or involvement with a First Nations Law Court.

“We’ve had several meetings with sort of everybody that we can think of that might be able to either help or be helped by this. So that’s what we’re continuing to do-we bring those findings back to the province and hopefully before too long they give us the go ahead and get started.”

Jackman says that they also continue and have had discussions with Elders to be trained as part of an Elders Council that can make recommendations for sentencing that are culturally and community appropriate.

If approved, the First Nations Law Court in Williams Lake would be the 5th within the province.