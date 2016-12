The beat goes on for the top two teams in Williams Lake’s Super League of Curling.

The Credit Union needed a steal of 3 in the 5th end but managed to get by Save On Foods 8-5 last (Dec 20) night.

They continue to top the standings at 7 and 1.

Lake City Collision kept pace with a convincing 10-2 win in 5 ends over Tim Hortons.

Lake City is just a game out of first at 6 and 2 heading into the Christmas break.